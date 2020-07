Many Americans in need of another stimulus Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 5 minutes ago Many Americans in need of another stimulus The pandemic has made a severe economic impact on millions of families. Many have been laid off, and others are struggling to pay rent, mortgage, or even buy food. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ECONOMIC IMPACT ON MILLIONS OFAMERICAN FAMILIES.MANY HAVE BEEN LAID OFF ANDMANY ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY THERENT, THE MORTGAGE OR BUY FOOD.NOW FOUR MONTHS LATER...THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY STILLSEEMS UNCERTAIN.THE VIRUS IS SURGING...AND SOME BUSINESSES ARE DEALINGWITH A SECOND ROUND OFCLOSURES.KRISTEN HOLT WITH THE NATIONALNONPROFIT "GREENPATH FINANCIALWELLNESS" EXPECTS MORE TROUBLEIF WASHINGTON CAN'T PASSANOTHER STIMULUS.AS CREDITORS START COLLECTINGAGAIN AND START REACHING OUT,YOU KNOW TO FOLLOW UP ON THOSEUNPAID BILLS, I THINK WE'REGOING TO SEE MORE PEOPLENEEDING HELP.SOME RENTERS ARE ALREADYFEELING THE PREASSURE...AND THE LENIENCY OFFERED TOCREDIT CARD HOLDERS IS ENDINGTOO.HOLT SAYS PREPARING FOR THEECONOMIC STRETCH AHEAD...MAY MEAN MORE BELT TIGHTENINGFOR SOME FAMILIES.WE NOW KNOW CLASSES WILL BE 100