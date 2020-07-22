Sushant Singh Rajput death | ‘CBI should investigate’: Advocate Ishkaran

Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari spoke on police probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Bhandari said he has written multiple letters to the Mumbai police regarding investigation of the case.

Bhandari said he wrote a letter to the police for seizing of the physical evidence, and wrote another letter to check if the flat was seized by the police.

The lawyer has now written another letter t the police inquiring about the tower data.

Mumbai police has been investigating several Bollywood personalities regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reportedly, Sushant had died by suicide at his Mumbai residence.

The matter is being investigated by the police and earlier on Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was summoned to the police station.

Bhatt arrived at the Santa Cruz Police Station to record his statement.

Other celebrities like Karan Johar’s manager, Rhea Chakraborty were also called to record statement.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was also asked to record statement with Mumbai police.

Maharashtra Home Minister said Karan Johar may also be called if needed.