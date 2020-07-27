Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle with obesity in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages.

I think many people, I struggle with my weight.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson The video comes as part of the British government's campaign to lower obesity rates in the United Kingdom.

In the UK, 63% of adults are overweight, with around half of those people being obese.

Also, one in five British children aged 10-11 are obese.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'I was too fat': Boris Johnson urges Britons to slim down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to slim down, using his own struggles with his weight...
SBS - Published Also reported by •TIME


UK launches campaign to tackle obesity 'time bomb'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson devised the "Better Health" campaign after becoming seriously ill with...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Boris Johnson’s New Tactic Against the Virus: Urge Britons to Lose Weight

The prime minister, who cited his own problems with obesity, said his hospitalization with Covid-19...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

carltonreid

Carlton Reid "People want the radical change we are committing to in this [cycling] strategy, and we politicians shouldn't be af… https://t.co/5lFLTRlOiA 1 minute ago

aldo_bak

Apeiron RT @nytimesworld: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, acknowledging his own battles with his weight, said his brush with Covid-19, which saw him… 4 minutes ago

luxflux

lux Boris Johnson rounds up his first year as Britsh Prime Minister @BorisJohnson #ToryCorruption https://t.co/opytvrqx7v 5 minutes ago

JamesMarron1

James Marron RT @SocialistVoice: Comedian Frankie Boyle delivers a scathing but hilarious assessment of Boris Johnson The unapologetic Scottish comedi… 5 minutes ago

nmikanw

みかん RT @cnni: Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, has said he was "way overweight" when he was admitted to intensive care earlier this year a… 9 minutes ago

Fa37im

Fa37im RT @alisonconnelly_: Jaggi has now been held captive for almost 1000 days. He was detained after his wedding in India for baseless accusati… 12 minutes ago

BobLKingDCFCfan

Bob King RT @SocialistVoice: Out of touch Boris Johnson blocking sick pay for quarantined travellers The Prime Minister seems to expect quarantined… 12 minutes ago

TylerDur6

Tyler Durden 🐆 RT @Mangan150: Boris Johnson urges Britons to slim down to beat COVID-19 But if it's like most government health advice, you'd be better o… 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: 'Anti-vaxxers are nuts' [Video]

Boris Johnson: 'Anti-vaxxers are nuts'

The Prime Minister has told nurses in London that vaccine opponents are 'nuts' ahead of expanding winter flu vaccinations.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:28Published
Boris Johnson's first year in office [Video]

Boris Johnson's first year in office

Boris Johnson became Prime Minister one year ago today.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:14Published
'I was too fat' admits UK PM in obesity campaign [Video]

'I was too fat' admits UK PM in obesity campaign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britain to slim down, using his own struggles with his weight before he contracted the novel coronavirus to encourage people to take more exercise.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published