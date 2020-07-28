Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Anchor Makes History By Receiving First Shot In US Phase 3 Trial Of Coronavirus Vaccine
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:07s - Published
News Anchor Makes History By Receiving First Shot In US Phase 3 Trial Of Coronavirus Vaccine

News Anchor Makes History By Receiving First Shot In US Phase 3 Trial Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Scientists have entered Phase 3 clinical trials, the most advanced stage of testing, of a coronavirus vaccine in the United States and one CBS anchor became the first volunteer to get the injection.

Brittney Hopper reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

TUSD Superintendent speaks to educators' concerns during virtual town hall [Video]

TUSD Superintendent speaks to educators' concerns during virtual town hall

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says 60 percent of families opting for distance learning

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:50Published
Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway [Video]

Medical Experts Cautiously Optimistic With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Underway

There's concern over a new coronavirus cluster in New Jersey, where at least three dozen lifeguards tested positive. Meanwhile, the nation's largest trial for a COVID-19 vaccine took another big step..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:56Published
Vice President Mike Pence Makes Miami Stop Where COVID Vaccine Trials Are Starting [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence Makes Miami Stop Where COVID Vaccine Trials Are Starting

CBS4's Ty Russell reports Pence visited the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine were researchers are enrolling 1,000 people in the next round of clinical trials.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:24Published