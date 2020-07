Gov. Sisolak: Clark County and 3 others to stay at current COVID-19 reopening phase

Gov.

Steve Sisolak gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada today.

During the update, he informed Nevadans that of the 7 counties that had to return to an earlier phase of reopening, that now only 4 counties remain in that earlier reopening phase.

For the next week, Clark, Elko, Nye and Washoe counties will continue to stay at their current reopening phase.