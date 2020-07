Police respond to reports of shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 7 minutes ago Police respond to reports of shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a shooting at the Hilton Grand Vacation Club on 300 E. Harmon Avenue. Road closures are in effect as police investigate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALL MORNING--TRACKING FOR YOUR ALL MORNING--RIGHT NOW POLICE ARE ON SCENEAT THE HILTON GRAND VACATIONRESORTS AFTER REPORTS OF ASHOOTING--- HERE IS A LIVELOOK AT THE SCENE FROM LIVEDRIVE NEAR HARMON AND LAS VEGASBOULVARD--- POLICE HAVEN'T BEENABLE TO FIND ANYONE WHO WASHURT-- BUT THEY ARE TALKING TOFIVE PEOPLE OF INTEREST---AFTER CHECKING SOME HOTELROOMS.POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATINGWHAT HAPPEN-- BUT OUR CREWSON THE GROUND TELL US HARMON ISDOWN TO ONE LANE IN EITHERDIRECTION FROM LAS VEGASBOULEVARD TO AUDRIE.THE GOOD NEWS IS-- NO OTHERTRAFFIC TROUBLES TO TELL YOUABOUT TO START OFF YOUR TUESDAYCOMMUTE.WE'RE IN THE 80S THIS MORNING







