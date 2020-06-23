Global  
 

Presidential debate moved to Cleveland
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Presidential debate moved to Cleveland

Presidential debate moved to Cleveland

The presidential debate will be moving to Cleveland this comes after the University of Notre Dame pulled out due to coronavirus concerns.

