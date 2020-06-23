Presidential debate moved to Cleveland
The presidential debate will be moving to Cleveland this comes after the University of Notre Dame pulled out due to coronavirus concerns.
First presidential debate to be held at Case Western, Cleveland Clinic's Health Education Campus Sept. 29CLEVELAND — Four years after hosting the Republican National Convention, Cleveland nabs the political spotlight again. CLEVELAND — Four years after hosting the Republican National Convention,..
Presidental debate moved to MiamiThe second presidential debate will be held in Miami. The commission on presidential debates says it was originally going to be held at the University of Michigan.
NY Times: Presidential Debate Will Be Moved To MiamiThe New York Times is reporting the University of Michigan is backing out, opening the door for the debate to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center.