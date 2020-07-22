Global  
 

Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Tear gas was fired in Portland, Oregon, to disperse demonstrators in the US city late on Monday.

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day [Video]

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day

[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bullets

 The nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
 
USATODAY.com
Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests [Video]

Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests

Protesters gathered for the 59th straight day amid public anger over the deployment of federal border patrol officers to Portland against the wishes of local officials.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Agents disperse Portland protesters

 Gas filled the air and loud explosions could be heard as demonstrators in Portland, Oregon were dispersed early Tuesday. (July 28)
 
USATODAY.com

Peaceful Protesters With ‘Room for Rage’ Sympathize With Aggressive Tactics

 A forceful campaign by federal law enforcement in Portland, Ore., has prompted an escalation in tactics from some protesters, while others wonder whether they..
NYTimes.com

Portland protesters scattered amid bangs and gas

 U.S. agents in Portland, Oregon declared an unlawful assembly early Monday and deployed what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls from the..
USATODAY.com

Tear gas fired again; Portland protest standoff continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal agents again repeatedly fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests in...
Seattle Times - Published

Tear Gas Use Was Limited In Portland. Then Federal Agents Showed Up

Tear Gas Use Was Limited In Portland. Then Federal Agents Showed Up Watch VideoProtests over police brutality in Portland have taken place daily for more than 50 days....
Newsy - Published

US police fire tear gas as protesters attempt to storm courthouse

US police fired tear gas as crowds gathered in Portland to protest against police brutality and...
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

One person stabbed as protesters in Portland hit with tear gas by police [Video]

One person stabbed as protesters in Portland hit with tear gas by police

Amid one person being stabbed on Friday (July 25), protesters in Portland, Oregon are hit with tear gas by police.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published
Tear gas and explosions in Portland [Video]

Tear gas and explosions in Portland

Sky's Sally Lockwood reports live from Portland as protests erupt.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:06Published
Molotov Cocktails and Loaded Rifle Magazines Found in a Bag at a Park in Portland as Protests Continue [Video]

Molotov Cocktails and Loaded Rifle Magazines Found in a Bag at a Park in Portland as Protests Continue

Police in Portland have been dealing with two months of continued protests in the city over racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published