Tear gas fired as Portland protests continue

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bulletsThe nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
USATODAY.com
Tear gas fired, more arrests during Portland protests
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Oregon State of the United States of America
Agents disperse Portland protestersGas filled the air and loud explosions could be heard as demonstrators in Portland, Oregon were dispersed early Tuesday. (July 28)
USATODAY.com
Peaceful Protesters With ‘Room for Rage’ Sympathize With Aggressive TacticsA forceful campaign by federal law enforcement in Portland, Ore., has prompted an escalation in tactics from some protesters, while others wonder whether they..
NYTimes.com
Portland protesters scattered amid bangs and gasU.S. agents in Portland, Oregon declared an unlawful assembly early Monday and deployed what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls from the..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources