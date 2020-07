2020 Emmy nominations announced Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago 2020 Emmy nominations announced This year's Emmy nominations have been announced. Today Leslie Jones kicked off the reading of this year's Emmy nominations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "HBO'S" LIMITED SERIES"WATCHMEN" LEADS THE WAY WITH-26- NODS.TODAY....LESLIE JONES KICKEDOFF THE READING OF THIS YEAR'SEMMY NOMINATIONS."THE MORNING SHOW" AND "RAMY"ARE AMONG THE SERIES....VYING FOR EMMY NOMINATIONS ANDSOME OF THEIR PERFORMERS WEREAMONG THE EARLY NOMINEES..THE SEPTEMBER 20TH CEREMONYWILL AIR RIGHT HERE ON ABC....WITH FORMER LAS VEGASRESIDENT...JIMMY KIMMEL AS THE HOST.SITTING IN THE HOT SEAT.A NATIONAL GUARD







You Might Like



Tweets about this Marth Capuano RT @MillerMeredith1: Hoping the Television Academy members recognize Chris Evans’ superbly layered performance as Andy Barber in #Defending… 18 seconds ago Claire Carr RT @rtenews: Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson has said he is “really delighted” with the show’s four Emmy nominations, describing it… 49 seconds ago That dude? Have they announced the Emmy nominations for "Best Cunty Subtweet" yet??🤞🤞🤞 3 minutes ago Nathaniel™ RT @IGN: Are you watching the Watchmen? See every Emmy award it’s nominated for here: https://t.co/BcXTaVZOSh https://t.co/TO81xARhZ5 4 minutes ago Sajjad Ali 🏆2020 Emmy nominations announced! Huge Congratulations Jennifer Aniston, Kenan Thompson, Meryl Streep, Steve Carr… https://t.co/9uPNf8Hnbw 5 minutes ago Antoine Jacono RT @curb_david: The Emmys will be held on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, which is where the winners will be announced. Final-roun… 7 minutes ago Liam Mallon RT @rte: Irish actors Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal & Fiona Shaw have received #EmmyNominations, while Lenny Abrahamson is nominated for Outsta… 8 minutes ago Lompoc Record LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kerry Washington, Christina Applegate and Rachel Brosnahan have expressed exciteme… https://t.co/tUAMfuOa3Y 11 minutes ago