'Watchmen' Leading Pack Of Emmy Nominees
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:42s - Published
'Watchmen' Leading Pack Of Emmy Nominees
CBS4's Chris Martinez has more on who could take home TV's biggest prize.
Watchmen Sweeps 2020 Emmys With 26 Nominations

As the 2020 Emmy nominations have further proven, Watchmen is the show to watch. On Tuesday, the...
E! Online - Published

Emmy nominations 2020: Dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all nominees with 26

“Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading...
Denver Post - Published


mcrookedlettery

Magan Yusuf #SaveDaredevil #BLM Watchmen leading the pack in Emmy noms delights me, seeing a bunch of my favourite black actors/actresses getting n… https://t.co/2vKLFLMa6G 2 hours ago

FenleyCooper

💫Will My TV Show Ever Get Made?💋💫😎✍🏻 RT @bergopolis: Excited for everyone involved in #Watchmen for leading the Emmy pack with 26 noms. It was absolutely fabulous. Just sent Da… 3 hours ago

alicactus

Ali Malik The Emmy nominations have been announced and The Watchmen series is leading the pack with 26 nominations! 2020 is… https://t.co/qwtfdo3P7A 4 hours ago

bergopolis

Amy Berg Excited for everyone involved in #Watchmen for leading the Emmy pack with 26 noms. It was absolutely fabulous. Just… https://t.co/mIZMQMwadY 5 hours ago


2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:34Published