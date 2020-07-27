Sushant Singh death: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station on July 28.

Yesterday, Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the case.

The filmmaker was seen at Mumbai’s Santa Cruz Police Station.

Police have recorded statements of various Bollywood personalities.

Earlier, Karan Johar's manager was summoned by Mumbai police.

Maharashtra Home minister said that Johar may also be called if needed.

Kangana Ranaut was also asked to record statement by Mumbai police.

On July 21, journalist & film critic Rajeev Masand recorded his statement.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Sanjana Sanghi and filmmaker Aditya Chopra among others.

On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case.

Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide.

She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat.

Sushant suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home.

Watch the full video for more details.

