Searches For Face Shields Are Going Up

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, people are looking for ways they can protect themselves.

While some worry about their own health, others are more focused on preventing others from infection.

Cloth facial coverings are now ubiquitous in many parts of the country, reports Huffpost.

However, clear plastic face shields have been slower to catch on with the public.

Google Trends data shows a large spike in searches for the term “face shields” over the last two months.