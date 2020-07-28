Mpls. Public Schools Superintendent Shares Preferred Plans For School This Fall
Many parents and educators are anxiously awaiting to hear what school will look like in the fall, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:01).WCCO 4 News at 10 - July 28, 2020
Schools Going Over Health And Safety Plans For The FallSchool districts across the region are meeting this week to discuss the future, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.
Gov. Brown announces COVID-19 metrics for Oregon schoolsNew COVID-19 health and safety metrics will help guide school districts as they create plans for what learning will look like this fall.
