Kodak Surges
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Shares of Kodak surged as much as 1,900% in two days.

This is because Kodak was awarded a $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic.

Business Insider reports Kodak plans to launch a pharmaceuticals division that will make essential drug components currently in "chronic national shortage." The deal is being touted as "one of the most important deals in the history of US pharmaceutical industries." Kodak's stock price tripled on Tuesday, then rose as much as 570% on Wednesday.

