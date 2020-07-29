Wiley slapped with Facebook and Instagram bans over anti-Semitic comments

New Covid-19 tests that can produce a result in 90 minutes are to be rolled out in care homes from next week. Oxford Nanopore is one of the two firms the government has asked to produce the tests, and the vice president for applications explain how it works.
Report by Etemadil.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.
Report by Etemadil.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has dismissed reports that the government is considering a lockdown for over-50s, insisting their policy is to respond to local outbreaks and use test and trace. Report by Etemadil.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says it is right to wait for the police to conclude their investigations before the Chief Whip makes a decision on whether to suspend the MP who has been arrested over rape allegations. Report by Etemadil.
Chief Whip Mark Spencer has defended his decision not to suspend the whip from a Conservative MP arrested on rape allegations, insisting the decision will be reviewed once the police investigation concludes. Report by Etemadil.
A colorful fashion trend seen in the '60s and '70s is making a big comeback. Tie-Dying fabric is gaining popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic. With more people spending more time at home, the fun and carefree craft has taken off as a trend. According to CNN, tie-dying instructional videos frequently "trend" on TikTok and Instagram. Sales of fabric tie-dye kits have risen significantly, according to those in the industry.
Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is proud of best friendWilfried Zaha for standing up to racism and stepping forward in the fight forequality, especially with it out of character for the winger. On July 11 theIvory Coast international was sent racist messages and imagery on social mediawhich resulted in a 12-year-old boy being arrested in connection with theincident. West Midlands Police have since released the individual underinvestigation, but Zaha, after bringing it to the attention of a wideraudience, wants sites like Twitter and Instagram to do more to prevent peoplesuffering racism.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
Kylie Jenner is Vogue Hong Kong's latest cover girl. The 22-year-old makeup mogul dropped the news this weekend via an announcement post on Instagram that features a photo of the stunning cover and Jenner looking as cool as ever in a patent leather ensemble. As per usual, Jenner had her go-to glam squad — Jesus Guerrero and Ariel — get her ready for the shoot.
When it comes to showcasing a permanent love of snacks, Ashley Benson's tattoo collection officially has her covered. After previously debuting a tattoo ode to french fries, the Pretty Little Liars star added the perfect complimenting ink, and unveiled a mini milkshake tattoo. Instagram followers were among the first to see the new ink, with Benson sharing a picture of the new tattoo completed by tattoo artist Nene.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
