Watch: Touchdown of Rafale jets in Ambala; IAF gives water salute

The first batch of Indian Air Force's Rafale jets finally touched down in India.

The fighter aircraft, produced by France's Dassault Aviation, finally completed their 2-day, 7,000 km journey to reach their new home.

The 5 new jets were welcomed by the IAF with a 'water salute'.

Earlier in the day, when the Rafales had entered Indian airspace, they had been greeted by IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets which subsequently flanked the latest members of the family as they flew to Ambala.

Indian Navy's INS Kolkata had also beamed a welcome message to the Rafales.

These 5 jets are part of the 36 aircraft ordered by India for Rs 59,000 crore during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015.

The jets will be boosting IAF's depleting force even as the nation faces an aggressive China along the Line of Actual Control.