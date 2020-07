BLM street mural to be removed

COMMUNITY LEADERS THISMORNING...THE TULSA CITY COUNCILDECIDED TO REMOVE THE BLACKLIVES MATTER MURAL FROM THESTREET IN GREENWOOD.

THISAFTER THE CHAIRMAN OF THETULSA REPUBLICAN PARTYEMAILED THE MAYOR ASKINGABOUT THE PERMIT PROCESS -SAYING HE WANTS TO HAVE A'BACK THE BLUE' MURALPAINTED SOMEWHERE IN THECITY.

THE CITY'S ATTORNEYSAYS STREET PAINTINGS AREONLY FOR ROAD SIGNS -PROMPTING THE COUNCIL TORECOMMEND THE MURAL BEREMOVED.Bob Jack/ Chair TulsaRepublican Party<10:41:53-10:42:03