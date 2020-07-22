Global  
 

4.2 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks shake LA area
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:52s
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning, jolting some residents awake and rattling nerves across the region.

