4.2 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks shake LA area
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning, jolting some residents awake and rattling nerves across the region.
patricia finger russell 🖥🌸🎼 RT @WeatherNation: EERIE 🔊🔊: Tsunami sirens sounded after a 7.8 magnitude #earthquake struck the Alaskan Peninsula late Tuesday evening.… 1 week ago
susan pennington RT @woozleweasels: Tsunami sirens sounded after a 7.8 magnitude #earthquake struck the Alaskan Peninsula late Tuesday evening.
More than 2… 1 week ago
All Kinds of Nope Tsunami sirens sounded after a 7.8 magnitude #earthquake struck the Alaskan Peninsula late Tuesday evening.
More t… https://t.co/1ptPLpCmVp 1 week ago
Dozens Of Aftershocks Follow 4.2-Magnitude Quake In PacoimaA 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland.
4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacoima, Rocks SouthlandA 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland.
Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia NewsA 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles..