Covid-19: 'Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,' says govt
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:40s - Published
Covid-19: 'Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,' says govt

Covid-19: 'Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,' says govt

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, containment zones and vaccines.

She also speaks on the mystery of China's low figures and more.

Watch the full video for more details.

sushant_devaki

Martian.Man♌ RT @IndianExpress: Herd immunity can’t be a strategic option in India due to size and population, says Health Ministry Follow LIVE updates… 26 minutes ago

ArbetBernardo

Ar brrrt brrrt Czarsaparilla Bernardo RT @Tom_MD_: Is DOH thinking of herd immunity? Kasi parang chill lang lahat na pataas ng pataas lang ang kaso ng COVID-19 infection. We onl… 36 minutes ago

anirban1970

Anirban Roy RT @NENowNews: Herd immunity not a strategic option in a large country like India, COVID-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry https://t… 58 minutes ago

NENowNews

NorthEast Now Herd immunity not a strategic option in a large country like India, COVID-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry… https://t.co/urJ6mVSuqi 1 hour ago

Tom_MD_

Tom Is DOH thinking of herd immunity? Kasi parang chill lang lahat na pataas ng pataas lang ang kaso ng COVID-19 infect… https://t.co/L2Qevz1842 2 hours ago

noomie525257

Dorian Hawkmoon. @Keir_Starmer Can't save it, its stuffed. There is no silver bullet vaccine on the horizon, no herd immunity, looks… https://t.co/DP8yjTcA2j 2 hours ago

Paul_Cavezza

Paul Cavezza @mworthington11 "Unfortunately, antibodies levels began falling after day 20 and only 17% of patients retained a po… https://t.co/OO3FgH9JGA 3 hours ago

HKhealth_UK

H+K Health UK Do you have some questions around immunity and COVID-19? This article by @vox may answer a few: https://t.co/oFa0Fpl3jF 3 hours ago


