Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details [Video]

Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said. The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. One Republican governor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, quickly shot down Trump's idea: “Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story. Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different."

Gen Z Democrats say Trump swamping Biden in digital ads: Poll

 Washington, July 31 : Nearly half of the youngest or “Gen Z” Democratic voters said that they have seen digital advertising from US President Donald Trump..
WorldNews

Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 2020 US presidential election to be delayed despite...
philwalker42

phil walker RT @OxfordDiplomat: A President that calls for an election to be delayed is not a President but a Dictator. A government that allows this t… 22 minutes ago

jackiadler84

Jack Adler I DON'T care that trump thinks the election should be delayed. IT CAN'T BE (do you "reporters" EVER do any homework… https://t.co/4jijKo8V7R 1 hour ago

Sarbjit_pol

Sarbjit RT @smarkets: Will Donald Trump succeed in his calls for the US #Election2020 to be delayed? It's 91% likely to go ahead as planned, accor… 3 hours ago


Donald Trump calls for election delay [Video]

Donald Trump calls for election delay

The US president is calling it 'the most rigged election in history' and wants to see it delayed.

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election [Video]

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election

A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would..

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never..

