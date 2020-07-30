Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970 Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details



US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said. The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. One Republican governor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, quickly shot down Trump's idea: “Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story. Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different." Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970 Gen Z Democrats say Trump swamping Biden in digital ads: Poll Washington, July 31 : Nearly half of the youngest or “Gen Z” Democratic voters said that they have seen digital advertising from US President Donald Trump..

