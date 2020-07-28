Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA Cup final without fans inattendance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

'We must put ourselves under FA Cup final pressure' - Lampard

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side "cannot cruise" into Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.
BBC News
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian [Video]

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta [Video]

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga [Video]

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premiership: RFU considers ring-fencing top flight

 A plan to ring-fence the English Premiership and create a draft system of young players is being considered by the RFU.
BBC News

Premier League looking at 'clinical passports'

 The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.
BBC News

Premier League looking at 'clinical passports' to help get fans back into stadiums

 The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.
BBC News
Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover [Video]

Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has walked away from its takeover ofNewcastle. The PIF had been set to take an 80 per cent stake in the PremierLeague club but has withdrawn its interest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76

 London - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to..
WorldNews

Hail, high water and lockdown: Europe's fruit growers prepare for tough harvest

 PARIS/LONDON — Europe’s been eating more fruit under lockdown, by all accounts. The problem is, it could struggle to find people to pick it. The region’s..
WorldNews

Aman Vyas trial: Serial rapist jailed for 2009 rapes and murder

 Aman Vyas was extradited from India to face trial for a series of rapes and a murder in east London.
BBC News

Stolen 20 years ago, 10th Shiva statue back in India from UK

 The stone statue was stolen more than 20 years ago, in 1998 but was returned to Indian high commission in London in 2005 after it emerged that it was smuggled..
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Olivier Giroud tipped to share a slice of FA Cup final history

Olivier Giroud tipped to share a slice of FA Cup final history Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final betting preview says Olivier Giroud can claim a share of FA Cup...
Football.london - Published

FA Cup final: How to watch and follow on the BBC

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 1 August - and you can watch it live on BBC...
BBC Sport - Published

Arsenal set to announce signing of George Lewis on free transfer after FA Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal are close to completing a move for young winger George Lewis. The Gunners hope to conclude a...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final [Video]

Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has not spoken to Arsene Wenger ahead ofSaturday’s FA Cup final – but his former manager may have played an indirectrole in preparing the Spaniard for his first shot..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
'Cup win would paper over Arsenal's cracks' [Video]

'Cup win would paper over Arsenal's cracks'

Arsenal are in desperate need of reinforcements and victory in the FA Cup final over Chelsea would only paper over the cracks, according to former Gunner Lianne Sanderson 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published