FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
'We must put ourselves under FA Cup final pressure' - LampardChelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side "cannot cruise" into Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga
Premier League Association football league in England
Premiership: RFU considers ring-fencing top flightA plan to ring-fence the English Premiership and create a draft system of young players is being considered by the RFU.
Premier League looking at 'clinical passports'The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.
Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76London - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to..
Hail, high water and lockdown: Europe's fruit growers prepare for tough harvestPARIS/LONDON — Europe’s been eating more fruit under lockdown, by all accounts. The problem is, it could struggle to find people to pick it. The region’s..
Aman Vyas trial: Serial rapist jailed for 2009 rapes and murderAman Vyas was extradited from India to face trial for a series of rapes and a murder in east London.
Stolen 20 years ago, 10th Shiva statue back in India from UKThe stone statue was stolen more than 20 years ago, in 1998 but was returned to Indian high commission in London in 2005 after it emerged that it was smuggled..
