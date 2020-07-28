FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Two of the Premier League 's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA Cup final without fans inattendance.

The stone statue was stolen more than 20 years ago, in 1998 but was returned to Indian high commission in London in 2005 after it emerged that it was smuggled..

Aman Vyas was extradited from India to face trial for a series of rapes and a murder in east London.

PARIS/LONDON — Europe’s been eating more fruit under lockdown, by all accounts. The problem is, it could struggle to find people to pick it. The region’s..

Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover The Saudi Public Investment Fund has walked away from its takeover ofNewcastle. The PIF had been set to take an 80 per cent stake in the PremierLeague club but has withdrawn its interest.

The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.

A plan to ring-fence the English Premiership and create a draft system of young players is being considered by the RFU.

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side "cannot cruise" into Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

Arsenal are close to completing a move for young winger George Lewis. The Gunners hope to conclude a...

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 1 August - and you can watch it live on BBC...