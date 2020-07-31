Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors React To Court's Decision to Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence

Leigh Anne Tbh if you think about it, the survivors of the Boston Marathon Bombing now have to pay taxes to keep the man that… https://t.co/2Rjq3QffZm 36 minutes ago
Doris RT @NPR: Survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing are gathering Sunday for a solemn wreath laying ceremony marking five years. https://t.co… 4 hours ago
The Real Ree-up Jus watched Patriot day wit Marky mark about the boston marathon bombing***touched my heart what a sad day i rem… https://t.co/sO208dcXea 5 days ago
Some marathon bombing survivors prefer Tsarnaev spend life in prisonThe U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed for the Boston Marathon bombing.
Survivors Still Processing Boston Marathon Bombers Appeal WinWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Boston Marathon Bombing Victims At Loss For Words After Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Appeal RulingWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.