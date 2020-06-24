Stargirl S01E12 Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One

DC's Stargirl 1x12 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E.

- Part One" Season 1 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - AND SO IT BEGINS — With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps.

Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA.

Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star.

Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#112).

Original airdate 8/4/2020.