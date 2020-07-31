Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red Onions
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red Onions
There's a health alert over a salmonella outbreak involving red onions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS 2CBS NewsCBC.caNYTimes.com


Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

Health authorities are warning consumers in Central and Western Canada to avoid eating red onions...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

muchoray

Rayban Red Onions Linked to Salmonella Outbreak, Officials Say https://t.co/7sVHdC3GaG 6 seconds ago

FigueroaLacy

L-a-c-y 🍎 RT @ABC7NY: RECALL ALERT: FDA warns red onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states including New York. https://t.co/fniXspCUDt 12 seconds ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 The CDC says people in 34 states have been affected by a salmonella outbreak. https://t.co/uBW7cvnT6N 53 seconds ago

cjuned81

Christine D 🍍🇨🇦🇮🇹🍍 RT @TODAYshow: CDC says another salmonella outbreak in 34 states linked to red onions https://t.co/QIfcfoDDah 1 minute ago

ilovemonkeys21

Monica RT @ABC7: Red onions from Bakersfield supplier are linked to salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 in 31 states, FDA says https://t.… 5 minutes ago

Texasmeme2020

Nobody Special Dem Native American Anti Tr💩mp Red Onions Linked To Salmonella Outbreak That Has Sickened Hundreds In US, Including Texas #SmartNews https://t.co/oiadblN5ce 7 minutes ago

brelam51

barbara RT @8NewsNow: RED ONION RECALL: Almost 400 people in 31 states, including five cases from Nevada, have gotten sick from red onions out of C… 8 minutes ago

Warsaw1970

Warsaw @GhostMeBaby 👇🏼 Salmonella outbreak in B.C. Canada linked to U.S. red onions https://t.co/KetNwVRXu8 9 minutes ago