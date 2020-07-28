Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Red Sox vs. Yankees
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Red Sox vs. Yankees
Red sox vs. Yankees
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Line drive in team workouts.

Glad to see he is doing okay.

-- and the yankees get the board early bottom of the first, aaron judge goes yard for the solo home run.

His fourth of the year and fourth in four games.

-- and how about gio urshela?

Bottom of the second, did someone call for a grand slam?!

That's his second home run of the year and he makes it count to give the yankees a 5-0 lead.

((score)) boston would score two runs in the top of the third but the pinstripes were too much for them tonight.

They win 5-2.

Different story for the mets tonight,




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gio Urshela second-inning grand slam gives Yankees commanding 5-0 lead over Red Sox

Gio Urshela second-inning grand slam gives Yankees commanding 5-0 lead over Red Sox Yankees infielder Gio Urshela hit a grand slam in the second inning as the New York Yankees continued...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Yankees vs. Red Sox: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch, preview for 2020 home opener at Yankee Stadium

The Red Sox and Yankees will begin a three-game series on Friday night in the Bronx
CBS Sports - Published

Chapman rejoins Yankees after virus bout; Kahnle to IL

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to Yankee Stadium...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Neighborhood Businesses Struggle As Yankees Home Opener Goes Forward Without Fans [Video]

Neighborhood Businesses Struggle As Yankees Home Opener Goes Forward Without Fans

While baseball is back in the Bronx for the Yankees home opener, neighborhood businesses say it won’t help them. No fans in the stands means a big loss in sales. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
Yankees To Play Long-Awaited Home Opener Against Rival Red Sox Tonight [Video]

Yankees To Play Long-Awaited Home Opener Against Rival Red Sox Tonight

Baseball returns to The Bronx tonight, even though fans aren't allowed at Yankee Stadium. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
President Donald Trump Skips Out On Fake First Pitch [Video]

President Donald Trump Skips Out On Fake First Pitch

President Donald Trump falsely claimed he'd be throwing the first pitch at a Yankees game, then canceled the fake event.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:56Published