Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its journey back to Earth, SpaceXsaid.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30 when theybecame the first people to launch into low-Earth orbit on a commercialspacecraft that was built by SpaceX.

Their mission, named Demo-2, also markedthe first time Nasa launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown return in 45...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting) [Video]

Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting)

Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 Mission [Video]

NASA Announces Astronauts Going to ISS on SpaceX Crew-2 Mission

NASA has announced the astronauts headed to the International Space Station in spring of 2021 for Crew-2, the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:14Published
Could Mold From Chernobyl Be Used as a Radiation Shield for Astronauts in Space? [Video]

Could Mold From Chernobyl Be Used as a Radiation Shield for Astronauts in Space?

Astronauts have one of the most dangerous jobs on or off the planet. One of the biggest risks they take by going up into space is the amount of radiation they exposed themselves to. Veuer’s Nick..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published