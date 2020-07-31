NASA and SpaceX make first Earth splashdown
If the Crew Dragon capsule performs as expected, NASA will fully certify SpaceX to conduct manned rocket launches from US soil.
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 yearsNasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on..
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of MexicoSpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.
NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew DragonTwo NASA astronauts aboard the Space X were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely. Amy Johnson reports.