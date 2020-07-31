NASA and SpaceX make first Earth splashdown

If the Crew Dragon capsule performs as expected, NASA will fully certify SpaceX to conduct manned rocket launches from US soil.

· NASA, SpaceX, and two veteran astronauts are about to finish the first-ever crewed commercial...

SpaceX and NASA have made history once again, successfully completing the crucial final phase of...

Back at the end of May, SpaceX became the first private company to launch NASA astronauts into space....