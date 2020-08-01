Global  
 

Apple Fire burning in Southern California
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

It's a much differant story to our south - you're looking live at the apple fire continues to burn out of control - you can see it looks like.

At this hour - thousands forced out their homes in southern california.

Reporter hermela (are- gawi) aregawi is on the front lines of the apple fire in cherry valley - she shows us the fight to save homes and lives.

It's an explosive fire..

That's threatening thousands of home and has displaced nearly 8000 people in the inland empire.

Sot carlos gomez 1:49 - 2:08 it just grew crazy..

We had to move them out fire officials say there are two active fires..

One moving west towards san bernardino.

The other continuing east towards the morongo reservation in banning.

There's a lot of vegetation in the hills that's driving the fast moving fire.

And making it a challenging fight for firefighters who are battling the heat, rough terrain and high elevation..

And often are having to rely on aircraft.

One moment, its peaceful..

The next..

A fire explodes and spreads luiz gomez 4:02 - 4:16 when my brother brought me to work, it was a really small cloud:..

Afraid for my mom and my nephew you can see dozens of firefighters in the nooks and crannies of these hills in cherry valley - putting out hotspots..

Until a fire becomes to big to tackle from ground.

That's when you'll see the airtankers swoop through and release retardant to put out the flames.all the while thousands of people hope their homes and their loved ones remain safe.

Sot 2:56 - 3:10 we still scared, we are still cares..

See how it goes fire..

