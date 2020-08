Skip Bayless: 'I've never seen anything like these Houston Rockets!' Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Skip Bayless: 'I've never seen anything like these Houston Rockets!' Russell Westbrook scored 31 points in the Houston Rockets win over Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. Skip Bayless breaks down the Rockets' impressive win. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: The NBA should not go on hiatus to combat social injustices



Kyrie Irving is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:29 Published on June 15, 2020