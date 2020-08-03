Apple fire burning in Riverside County

Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to...

A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has...

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders remained in place early Monday for thousands of people...

Rebecca Lonimon😷 RT @CAgovernor : Governor @GavinNewsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from @fema to help e… 25 minutes ago

krazyboy20 RT @CBSLA : UPDATE: The #AppleFire is burning in steep, rugged terrain. Hot, dry and gusty conditions coupled with low humidity will continu… 18 minutes ago

gwyneth_balisco RT @CBSNews : A massive wildfire, dubbed the "Apple Fire," burning in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in California has scorched over… 3 minutes ago

Remy LeBeau RT @ABC : After more than two days, firefighters are starting to contain the enormous Apple Fire burning in Southern California. The blaze h… 3 minutes ago