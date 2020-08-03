Global  
 

Apple fire burning in Riverside County
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Apple fire burning in Riverside County
Apple fire burning over 20K acres in Riverside county, 5% contained.
Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire

Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders remained in place early Monday for thousands of people...
WorldNews - Published

Apple Fire in California's Riverside County continues to grow

A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has...
CBS News - Published

Southern California crews battle 'Apple Fire'

Crews east of Los Angeles are struggling to contain the "Apple Fire." By Sunday evening, according to...
USATODAY.com - Published


RASHAD618

Remy LeBeau RT @ABC: After more than two days, firefighters are starting to contain the enormous Apple Fire burning in Southern California. The blaze h… 3 minutes ago

balisco_gwyneth

gwyneth_balisco RT @CBSNews: A massive wildfire, dubbed the "Apple Fire," burning in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in California has scorched over… 3 minutes ago

krazyboy201

krazyboy20 RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: The #AppleFire is burning in steep, rugged terrain. Hot, dry and gusty conditions coupled with low humidity will continu… 18 minutes ago

monico_b

Rebecca Lonimon😷 RT @CAgovernor: Governor @GavinNewsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from @fema to help e… 25 minutes ago

dev_333

Tri De███charya, PhD 🇳🇵 🇰🇷 🇨🇳 🇺🇸 RT @newstruthliz: The massive #AppleFire #wildfire burning in #Riverside & #SanBernardino counties in #California has scorched over 20,000… 40 minutes ago


Stubborn Apple Fire In Riverside County Continues To Grow [Video]

Stubborn Apple Fire In Riverside County Continues To Grow

The Apple Fire burning north of Beaumont in Riverside County – which has forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes -- grew to 26,450 acres Monday morning.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:54Published
Apple Fire burning in Southern California [Video]

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

Credit: KHSLPublished
Apple Fire In Riverside County Continues To Grow Past 20,000 Acres, Threatening Homes [Video]

Apple Fire In Riverside County Continues To Grow Past 20,000 Acres, Threatening Homes

A massive fire burning in Riverside County has scorched 20,516 acres and was at zero percent containment, firefighters said Sunday. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:12Published