Apple Fire In Riverside County Grows Past 26,000 Acres
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:35s
Apple Fire In Riverside County Grows Past 26,000 Acres

Apple Fire In Riverside County Grows Past 26,000 Acres

The Apple Fire burning north of Beaumont in Riverside County – which has forced thousands of people to flee their homes -- grew to 26,850 acres and was 7% contained as of Monday night.

Nicole Comstock reports.

