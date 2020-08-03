|
Apple Fire In Riverside County Grows Past 26,000 Acres
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:35s - Published
The Apple Fire burning north of Beaumont in Riverside County – which has forced thousands of people to flee their homes -- grew to 26,850 acres and was 7% contained as of Monday night.
Nicole Comstock reports.
