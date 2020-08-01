Global  
 

Russia hopes to register a vaccine against COVID-19 within 10 days
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:00s - Published
The Russian Direct Investment Funds hopes to find one of the vaccines against COVID-19, to be developed in Russia, and to be registered within 10 days, according to the head of the fund, Kirill Dmítriyev.

They assured that it will soon have the capacity to produce hundreds and thousands each month.

They will raise its production of the new COVID-19 vaccine to "several million" at the beginning of next year.

After the completion of the clinical tests of the new drug, the Gamaleya Institute has announced the start of the procedures for its registration.

"In that case, we will overtake all the other countries, including the United States," said the head of the sovereign wealth fund, Dmítriyev, in an interview on the Rossiya 24 channel.

According to the official, the production volume of this new vaccine could reach 10 million per month by the end of this year.

Russian Commerce Minister, Denis Maturov, assured the state agency TASS that "according to the first estimates ... we will be able to provide several hundred thousand doses of the vaccine every month starting this year, and then several million from the beginning next year".

Maturov explained that three biomedical companies will begin, in September, the industrial production of the vaccine developed by the research laboratory in epidemiology and microbiology, Nikolái Gamaleia.

The Minister of Health of Russia, Mikhail Murashko, confirmed last Saturday that the phase of clinical trials of the vaccine prepared by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya in conjunction with the Russian Ministry of Defense, had been completed and that it was preparing the package of documents necessary to register the medication.

Once the registration certificate is obtained, the vaccine will begin to be supplied among the country's population, first among the members of special groups such as doctors and teachers, while a mass vaccination is scheduled for October, the minister said.

The Defense Ministry noted that the results of the trials unequivocally showed the development of an immune response in all volunteers, with no side effects, complications, or unwanted reactions.

