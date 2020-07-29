Global  
 

Talks On COVID Relief Package Resume
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Talks On COVID Relief Package Resume
CBS4's Skyler Henry has more from Capitol Hill.
COVID relief funds run out [Video]

COVID relief funds run out

With federal COVID-19 relief benefits expiring, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, explains his plan to continue jobless benefits at a range of $200-$500 per week.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 09:44Published
Miami Man Ticketed For Not Wearing Mask Accused Of COVID-19 Relief Funds Fraud In The Millions [Video]

Miami Man Ticketed For Not Wearing Mask Accused Of COVID-19 Relief Funds Fraud In The Millions

A Miami man is drawing worldwide attention after being arrested on charges he defrauded the federal government out of COVID-19 relief funds and spent some of the $4 million loan on a Lamborghini..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet [Video]

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet

From the Indian government allowing the export of up to 4 crore masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing 'major relief' in Mumbai after 3..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published