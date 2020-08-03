Around the World in 90 Seconds: August 3, 2020

The World Health Organization says more research is needed as it looks into the origins of COVID-19.

In Afghanistan, the Islamic State Group continued its assault on a prison where several fighters are being held.

A Norwegian cruise ship halted operations after more than 40 people contracted COVID-19.

Australian cities are facing outbreaks and have been forced to shut down as officials attempt to contain the virus.

And health workers are dealing with stigma as Kenyans are avoiding medical professionals and facilities even amid the pandemic.