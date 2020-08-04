Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function.

A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotes

 Shortly after performing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people with chants of 'Jai Siyaram'. "This call is resonating not..
IndiaTimes

PM's wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Adityanath

 CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said PM Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream. The..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya [Video]

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'. Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added. Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev [Video]

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama


Anandiben Patel Anandiben Patel Indian politician and Governor of Uttar Pradesh

Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrived at Ram Temple ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony. Sadhvi Rithambara and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev were also seen at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries will also attend the grand ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India


Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan [Video]

Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan

Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the grand ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: LK Advani

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Live: Ayodhya decks up ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

The ground-breaking ceremony of the laying of foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take...
IndiaTimes - Published

MNS chief Raj Thackeray greets PM Modi ahead of Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday (August 4) issued a letter before the...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

sudhir4444444

🇮🇳 Sudhir 🇮🇳 RT @ANN_Newsable: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for #Ayodhya #RamMandir, which will take 3-and-a-half-years to be ready. The 161… 14 seconds ago

KP_Kuladeep

Kuladeep Padhi ( KP ) RT @otvnews: PM Modi lays foundation stone for #Ayodhya Ram Mandir in presence of 175 eminent personalities & religious leaders at Ram Janm… 2 minutes ago

youthfortruth28

Hardcore Hindu RT @siselsoman: Today is an unforgettable moment for 130 crore people in India. It is a proud moment for billions of prayers. Hon'ble Prim… 4 minutes ago

TarunRa93623258

Tarun Rathore RT @timesofindia: PM @narendramodi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple: A timeline of Ayodhya dispute READ: https://t.co/v75qAixS7s #Ram… 5 minutes ago

siselsoman

Sisel Panayil Soman Today is an unforgettable moment for 130 crore people in India. It is a proud moment for billions of prayers. Hon'… https://t.co/HPGZhgYTLi 5 minutes ago

hemasankar

Rajagopalan S.Raman RT @Indsamachar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for a grand temple at the site bel… 9 minutes ago

MidageM

Midage Media PM Modi lays foundation brick of Ram Temple - https://t.co/FEIpNMTyDQ - Ayodhya: The grand event of Bhoomi Poojan o… https://t.co/rPcv86QWEK 9 minutes ago

TheTweetOfBeast

I_Am_Stan RT @CNNnews18: #Alert - PM Narendra Modi lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple at 12.44.08 pm at Ayodhya Follow live updates on #MandirInAyo… 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest [Video]

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published