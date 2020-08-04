Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims



Katy Perry has come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres, according to HuffPost. Perry is defending her against claims about the daytime talk show host. Katy Perry tweeted that she’d “only ever had positive takeaways” in her experiences on the show. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought." Perry A BuzzFeed article cited interviews with 10 former and one current employee of the “Ellen” show.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36