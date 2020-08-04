Global  
 

Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s
Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil

Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil

Katy Perry has defended her friend Ellen DeGeneres following accusations she presided over a toxic workplace culture on her chat show.

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims

Katy Perry has come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres, according to HuffPost. Perry is defending her against claims about the daytime talk show host. Katy Perry tweeted that she’d “only ever had positive takeaways” in her experiences on the show. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought." Perry A BuzzFeed article cited interviews with 10 former and one current employee of the “Ellen” show.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'bound' by mysticism and interest in aliens

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'bound' by mysticism and interest in aliens

Katy Perry has revealed that she and Orlando Bloom bond through their shared interest in mysticism and alien conspiracies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52

Is Ellen DeGeneres done with her talk show? Why that's not likely, at least not now

 Speculation that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host would step away from her $50 million a year perch seems unlikely, for now. Here's why.
USATODAY.com
Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Portia de Rossi has declared her support for her wife Ellen DeGeneres as she fights multiple accusations of mistreatment from current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41

Katy Perry Supports "Friend" Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Katy Perry is standing by Ellen DeGeneres. The 35-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 4,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •PinkNews•Belfast Telegraph



Ashton Kutcher defends Ellen DeGeneres

Ashton Kutcher defends Ellen DeGeneres

'That 70s Show' star Ashton Kutcher has defended Ellen DeGeneres and claimed she has "never pandered to celebrity".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43
Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Kevin Hart has hailed Ellen Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Feels 'Betrayed' By Staff Speaking Out

Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Feels 'Betrayed' By Staff Speaking Out

ET Canada has the latest updates following the ongoing controversy surrounding toxic work environment claims at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', including reports the daytime star "wants out" of her..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:09