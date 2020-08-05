Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital

Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital

The blast appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city [Video]

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city

Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published
Beirut port blast: Countries offer help for Lebanon's devastated capital [Video]

Beirut port blast: Countries offer help for Lebanon's devastated capital

Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published

French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

 PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews

Blast of highly explosive material kills dozens, injures thousands in Beirut, Lebanon

 Huge explosions rocked Lebanon's capital city, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more, and sending an enormous blast wave across the city. The..
CBS News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Beirut explosion: in pictures

Scenes of devastation in the Lebanese capital as blasts leave at least 100 people dead and thousands...
FT.com - Published

Beirut explosion: Rescue workers frantically search for survivors as Lebanon capital confronts massive devastation

Rescuers on Wednesday are working frantically to search for survivors in Beirut a day after a massive...
FOXNews.com - Published

'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100

'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100 Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, after a massive explosion at...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Death Toll From Beirut Explosion Crosses 100-Mark, Thousands Wounded [Video]

Death Toll From Beirut Explosion Crosses 100-Mark, Thousands Wounded

Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:55Published
Aerial views of Beirut after explosion [Video]

Aerial views of Beirut after explosion

Aerial footage shows the devastation caused by a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:43Published
Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues [Video]

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published