Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities

Television presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest heard.

The 40-year-old, wellknown for hosting Love Island and The X Factor, was found hanged at her homein Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.