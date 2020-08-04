Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life.

Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers.

Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas.

Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks.

Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles.

Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday.

Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF.

Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.