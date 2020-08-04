Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life.

Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers.

Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas.

Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks.

Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles.

Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday.

Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF.

Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Post overnight rains, Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging; Red Alert in city for 2 days, check high tide timings here

Mumbai Rains: IMD has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai....
DNA - Published

Mumbai Rains: All offices, other establishments to remain closed today; emergency services exempted

With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up...
DNA - Published

Mumbai Rains: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes; check traffic diversion in city and suburbs

Mumbai Rains Traffic Update: BEST bus services diverted on 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Downpour continues in Mumbai, IMD predicts intense rainfall for 48 hours [Video]

Downpour continues in Mumbai, IMD predicts intense rainfall for 48 hours

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on August 05 which led to water-logging at Church Gate area. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense rainfall is likely to occur in Mumbai for next 48..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert [Video]

Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert

Severe water logging was witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city on August 05. Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life. The India Meteorological Department has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:27Published