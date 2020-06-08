Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News

The YouTube personality made headlines recently for throwing a huge party at his home during the novel coronavirus pandemic without any safety measures in place.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jake Paul Jake Paul American actor and Internet personality

Jake Paul's Home Being Searched by FBI, Warrant Issued

 Jake Paul's L.A.-area home the scene of an early morning FBI raid ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Jake's house in Calabasas is currently..
TMZ.com
YouTube star Jake Paul refuses to give up partying amid covid-19 crisis [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul refuses to give up partying amid covid-19 crisis

Jake Paul has vowed to continue partying despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
YouTube star Jake Paul races charges after mall looting video [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul races charges after mall looting video

Video footage of Paul at a mall in Arizona while it was being looted recently surfaced.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Ninja returns to Twitch for first time since Mixer shut down

 Ninja is back on Twitch — for the moment, at least. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started streaming Fortnite on his Twitch account Wednesday morning, nearly a year..
The Verge

Google’s live-captioning feature will soon work with voice and video calls on Pixel phones

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Android’s real-time captions feature, Live Caption, is gaining the ability to work with voice and video..
The Verge
Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot [Video]

Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot

[NFA] A federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded in a shooting by a disgruntled lawyer at her New Jersey home broke her silence on Monday, calling for measures to keep personal information of jurists private. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

YouTube star Jake Paul's California home raided by FBI in connection with ongoing federal investigation

The FBI executed a raid on the Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday morning, Fox...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jake Paul Home Raided By FBI - Breaking News [Video]

Jake Paul Home Raided By FBI - Breaking News

Jake Paul's house is raided by the FBI. Bryce Hall and Addison Rae continue to work on their issues. Plus - Changes are coming to Hype House and Club House.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:11Published
FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul [Video]

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul

FBI agents Wednesday morning served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:45Published
City Of Calabasas Issues Tighter COVID-19 Guidelines Following More Coronavirus Cases, YouTuber Jake Paul's Party [Video]

City Of Calabasas Issues Tighter COVID-19 Guidelines Following More Coronavirus Cases, YouTuber Jake Paul's Party

The Calabasas mayor is speaking out about a large gathering hosted by YouTube star Jake Paul as the city enforces tighter coronavirus restrictions. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:46Published