Everything we know about Jake Paul's FBI home raide

jj 💙💗🤍 RT @_louisecheetham: The fact that Shane Dawson made Jake Paul, Trisha Paytas and Jeffree Star look good, but then painted Bobby Burns as e… 1 hour ago

Mia Andahazy Everything I know about jake Paul I know by force. https://t.co/3km9eGjaNt 7 hours ago

SeaKrak RT @Sibenaller_: Everything I know about Jake and Logan Paul has been learned against my will 8 hours ago

meet hot singles in area 51 everything I know about jake Paul was learned against my will 9 hours ago

🇺🇸μολὼν λαβέ💙#BackTheBlue Seeing Jake Paul's house tells you everything you need to know about how F'd up people's priorities are in this Cou… https://t.co/qFtYZq5ZqH 10 hours ago

John “Kid Flauntleroy” Levick Everything I know about Jake Paul, I’ve learned against my will 10 hours ago