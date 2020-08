YouTube star Jake Paul's home is raided by the FBI

Älia Meth 🏳️‍🌈 If Jake Paul, Jeffree Star, and Shane Dawson has taught YouTube anything: it’s do background checks on your racist,… https://t.co/AwdaZxmUfm 12 minutes ago Karen King RT @apexworldnews: US: FBI seized multiple firearms from YouTube Star Jake Paul's Calabasas mansion in Los Angeles county. The police searc… 32 minutes ago Philippine News One RT @rapplerdotcom: Heavily armed FBI agents searched the California home of controversial YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday as part of an… 45 minutes ago Davina A. Kanko FBI agents in tactical gear raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Ja… https://t.co/dt83RQ3zyB 51 minutes ago Suomitrendit 6.8.2020 3. Jake Paul YouTube star Jake Paul has propelled to fame as a brash social ... https://t.co/BED2frhiVl 1 hour ago TheMaskedGhoul RT @ABC7: UPDATE: Authorities have seized multiple firearms from the Calabasas home of YouTube Star Jake Paul after the FBI served a search… 1 hour ago Catty🐈 RT @IPOT1776: Video from local television news helicopters showed agents gathering several rifles from the sprawling property with a boxing… 1 hour ago ricky a** eater official YouTube star’s home raided by FBI l GMA https://t.co/8xAV6yjwjF via @YouTube so a search warrant was put into jake… https://t.co/3TQcKI0zAh 1 hour ago