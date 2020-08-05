YouTube star Jake Paul's home is raided by the FBI

|
Jake Paul American actor and Internet personality
Jake Paul FBI Raid Was Not Over FirearmsThe firearms seized in the FBI raid at Jake Paul's house are now in the hands of the Sheriff ... and we're told the guns aren't the reason the feds stormed the..
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, GomezFBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI RaidJake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response..
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Google terminates over 2,500 YouTube channels linked to ChinaGoogle has terminated over 2,500 YouTube channels in Q2 as part of its ongoing investigations into “coordinated influence operations” linked to China,..
Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News
Dr Disrespect officially returns to streamingPhoto by Bobby Quillard
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has returned to streaming, this time on YouTube. His first stream goes live tomorrow at 3pm EDT...
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Crystal Rogers disappearance: FBI takes over case of missing Kentucky mom, 5 years laterFive years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the FBI has taken over the investigation and is launching a new search for the Kentucky mother.
California State in the western United States
In CA: Young adults party hard in L.A. and drive COVID-19 surge, Val Kilmer acts without a voicePlus: How a director made a movie with Val Kilmer even though the actor couldn't speak. And can you make a dam bigger?
Crews battle brush fire north of Los AngelesCrews were on the scene of a new brush fire Thursday afternoon burning in Santa Clarita, California about 30 miles north of Los Angeles. (August 6)
Crews battle wildfire near California highwayCalifornia fire crews are fighting a new wildfire near Grapevine, north of Los Angeles. KGET-TV reported that the fire closed one lane of Interstate 5 in the..
