YouTube star Jake Paul's home is raided by the FBI
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
On Wednesday morning, the FBI conducted a raid of Paul’s California home.
Jake Paul Jake Paul American actor and Internet personality

Jake Paul FBI Raid Was Not Over Firearms

 The firearms seized in the FBI raid at Jake Paul's house are now in the hands of the Sheriff ... and we're told the guns aren't the reason the feds stormed the..
TMZ.com

ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

 FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com

Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI Raid

 Jake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response..
TMZ.com

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Google terminates over 2,500 YouTube channels linked to China

 Google has terminated over 2,500 YouTube channels in Q2 as part of its ongoing investigations into "coordinated influence operations" linked to China,..
WorldNews
Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News [Video]

Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News

YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes have been charged with a felony in connection to one of their prank videos, Amazon has handed out a series order for its reboot of 'A League of Their Own' and Hulu has canceled 'High Fidelity.'

Duration: 02:13Published

Dr Disrespect officially returns to streaming

 Photo by Bobby Quillard

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has returned to streaming, this time on YouTube. His first stream goes live tomorrow at 3pm EDT...
The Verge

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Crystal Rogers disappearance: FBI takes over case of missing Kentucky mom, 5 years later

 Five years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the FBI has taken over the investigation and is launching a new search for the Kentucky mother.
USATODAY.com

California California State in the western United States

In CA: Young adults party hard in L.A. and drive COVID-19 surge, Val Kilmer acts without a voice

 Plus: How a director made a movie with Val Kilmer even though the actor couldn't speak. And can you make a dam bigger?
 
USATODAY.com

Crews battle brush fire north of Los Angeles

 Crews were on the scene of a new brush fire Thursday afternoon burning in Santa Clarita, California about 30 miles north of Los Angeles. (August 6)
 
USATODAY.com

Crews battle wildfire near California highway

 California fire crews are fighting a new wildfire near Grapevine, north of Los Angeles. KGET-TV reported that the fire closed one lane of Interstate 5 in the..
USATODAY.com

