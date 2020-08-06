Global  
 

FBI raid removes guns from Jake Paul’s mansion
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:32s - Published
FBI raid removes guns from Jake Paul’s mansion
Jake Paul looks like he’s in A LOT of trouble
Related news from verified sources

FBI Seizes Large Guns From Jake Paul's House During Raid

When asked about the reason of the the search, an FBI rep explains that it's 'in connection with an...
AceShowbiz - Published

Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI Raid

Jake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a...
TMZ.com - Published


YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI [Video]

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI On Wednesday morning, the FBI conducted a raid of Paul’s California home. According to Paul’s attorney, he was not home at the time of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Everything we know about Jake Paul's FBI home raide [Video]

Everything we know about Jake Paul's FBI home raide

Why was YouTube star Jake Paul's Calabasas mansion searched by armed FBI agents?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published