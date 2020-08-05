YouTube Star Jake Paul's
Home Is Raided by the FBI On Wednesday morning,
the FBI conducted a raid
of Paul’s California home.
According to Paul’s attorney, he was
not home at the time of the raid.
Several firearms were seized from
his property, but no arrests were
immediately planned.
In a statement, the FBI
said they were investigating
“allegations of criminal acts” related
to a May 2020 riot in Scottsdale, Arizona.
At the time, Paul received criminal trespassing
and unlawful assembly charges after being identified
by Scottsdale police as a participant in the riots.
Now, Scottsdale police have announced the dismissal
of those misdemeanor charges so that a “federal
criminal investigation” can be completed.
Scottsdale Police, via ABC 7