YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI On Wednesday morning, the FBI conducted a raid of Paul’s California home.

According to Paul’s attorney, he was not home at the time of the raid.

Several firearms were seized from his property, but no arrests were immediately planned.

In a statement, the FBI said they were investigating “allegations of criminal acts” related to a May 2020 riot in Scottsdale, Arizona.

At the time, Paul received criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly charges after being identified by Scottsdale police as a participant in the riots.

Now, Scottsdale police have announced the dismissal of those misdemeanor charges so that a “federal criminal investigation” can be completed.

Scottsdale Police, via ABC 7

