FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:39s - Published
FBI agents on Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation.

Greg Mills reports.

