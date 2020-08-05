FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul
FBI agents on Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation.
Greg Mills reports.
Lisa RT @SnowWhite7IAM: FBI Raids Calabasas Home of YouTube Star Jake Paul https://t.co/DePHpot2Yg 14 seconds ago
Angel:🖕your mask I will not comply. RT @joshdcaplan: CBS LA: FBI raids Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul 7 minutes ago
Greg Mills SWAT team & FBI raid social media star #JakePaul house in Calabasas @ 6AM. @CBSLA
https://t.co/Zp2Y6x7Hds 12 minutes ago
FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul; No Arrests PlannedFBI agents Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation.
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, Celebrity Couples & More | Billboard NewsJake Paul's house gets raided by the FBI. Plus, love must be in the air because Jojo Siwa and Tiffany Haddish both confirm they're officially in relationships! These are the top headlines for..
FBI raids home of YouTube star Jake PaulAgents seized several firearms. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.