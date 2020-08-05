Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, Celebrity Couples & More | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, Celebrity Couples & More | Billboard News

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, Celebrity Couples & More | Billboard News

Jake Paul's house gets raided by the FBI.

Plus, love must be in the air because Jojo Siwa and Tiffany Haddish both confirm they're officially in relationships!

These are the top headlines for Wednesday, August 5th.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandy000110

Rozeeeyyyy RT @ABC7: UPDATE: Authorities have seized multiple firearms from the Calabasas home of YouTube Star Jake Paul after the FBI served a search… 6 seconds ago

NewDarkLegend1

NewDarkLegend RT @ABC7: #BREAKING FBI serves search warrant at Calabasas home of YouTube personality Jake Paul https://t.co/vDzjxrSpgb 31 seconds ago

Anonym0uS67

Anonymous🍥 RT @QuickTake: NEW: The FBI searches YouTuber Jake Paul's Calabasas, California home under a federal search warrant https://t.co/nTSmZgX4N4 32 seconds ago

meanjewishgirl7

meanjewishgirl RT @TaylorLorenz: Jake Paul’s house in Calabasas is currently being searched by the FBI. Reason for now is unclear, but they have a warrant… 46 seconds ago

Daniella23031

Dan RT @PopCrave: Jake Paul’s Calabasas home was raided by the FBI this morning, @TMZ reports. The FBI was given a warrant to search Paul’s ho… 2 minutes ago

foreveralways4u

Mazzie! RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: An FBI spokesperson in Phoenix said the raid on Jake Paul's home was conducted as part of an investigation into… 2 minutes ago

Mom1Ford

FordPeep RT @wjz: FBI agents Wednesday morning served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul. https://t.co/32Wwb9eE1v 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

FBI raids home of YouTube star Jake Paul [Video]

FBI raids home of YouTube star Jake Paul

Agents seized several firearms. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:44Published
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, 'Ren & Stimpy's Return & More News | THR News [Video]

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI, 'Ren & Stimpy's Return & More News | THR News

Jake Paul's Calabasas home was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday morning, 'Ren & Stimpy' is returning to TV after 25 years and some magical news for Potterheads!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:05Published
Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News [Video]

Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI Agents | THR News

The YouTube personality made headlines recently for throwing a huge party at his home during the novel coronavirus pandemic without any safety measures in place.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:06Published