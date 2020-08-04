ISDH: Clinton County reporters 28 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, August 5, that 740 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Statewide - 740 more hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

The state is just 25 cases shy of 70- thousand.

There has been an increase of 12 deaths, bringing the statewide total over 28-hundred.

Indiana governor eric holcomb will have an update on the statewide response today at 2-30.

Locally - tippecanoe county has -5 new cases.

The battle over mail-in voting will be headed to the courts.

