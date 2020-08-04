ISDH: Clinton County reporters 28 new COVID-19 cases

|
Covid-19 numbers.
Statewide - 740 more hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.
The state is just 25 cases shy of 70- thousand.
There has been an increase of 12 deaths, bringing the statewide total over 28-hundred.
Indiana governor eric holcomb will have an update on the statewide response today at 2-30.
You can catch that on air - and on wlfi dot com.
Locally - tippecanoe county has -5 new cases.
To see a full list of covid-19 cases by county in the wlfi viewing area, head to our website at wlfi dot com.
The battle over mail-in voting will be headed to the courts.
As natalie brand reports, president trump
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources