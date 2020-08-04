Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISDH: Clinton County reporters 28 new COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
ISDH: Clinton County reporters 28 new COVID-19 cases

ISDH: Clinton County reporters 28 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, August 5, that 740 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Covid-19 numbers.

Statewide - 740 more hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

The state is just 25 cases shy of 70- thousand.

There has been an increase of 12 deaths, bringing the statewide total over 28-hundred.

Indiana governor eric holcomb will have an update on the statewide response today at 2-30.

You can catch that on air - and on wlfi dot com.

Locally - tippecanoe county has -5 new cases.

To see a full list of covid-19 cases by county in the wlfi viewing area, head to our website at wlfi dot com.

The battle over mail-in voting will be headed to the courts.

As natalie brand reports, president trump




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 More Deaths And 70 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 More Deaths And 70 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday out of 1,216 test results, and five additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published
7 new COVID-19-related deaths in Kern County [Video]

7 new COVID-19-related deaths in Kern County

Kern County Public Health announced 577 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, bringing the total case count to 21, 238 and 151 deaths.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:24Published
ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, August 4, that 836 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: WLFIPublished