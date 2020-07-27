Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, August 20, that 955 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH: Four new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the WLFI viewing area

Covid-19 cases statewide.

More than 83- thousand hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Isdh is also reporting 11 additional deaths.

Two of those deaths were in clinton county.

In tippecanoe county, 14 new cases are confirmed.

There are 9 new cases in cass county - and eight new cases in howard county.

For a county-by-county breakdown, head over to wlfi dot com.

