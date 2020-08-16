Video Credit: WLFI - Published 10 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, August 17, that 603 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH: 15 new COVID cases in Tippecanoe County

The last update, 603 more cases were reported in indiana.

That's according to the indiana state department of health.

Six more deaths were also reported.

Here locally, tippecanoe county had 15 more cases.

For a list of cases in other counties in the wlfi viewing area head to our website.

House speaker nancy pelosi is calling lawmakers back from vacation to vote on