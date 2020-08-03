Roger Marshall wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas
Roger Marshall defeated Kris Kobach, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom to win the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas.
He will face Democrat Barbara Bollier in November.
