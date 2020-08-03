Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Marshall wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 13:11s - Published
Roger Marshall wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas

Roger Marshall wins GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas

Roger Marshall defeated Kris Kobach, Bob Hamilton and Dave Lindstrom to win the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas.

He will face Democrat Barbara Bollier in November.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

AGAINST THE INCUMBENT MIKESHARP.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

McConnell-Backed Rep. Marshall Wins Kansas Senate Primary

Kansas Republicans on Tuesday nominated Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., for the Senate instead of...
Newsmax - Published

Kansas Republicans choose Rep. Marshall over firebrand Kobach for Senate seat

Rep. Roger Marshall defeated controversial former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach Tuesday...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Senate GOP Leaders Endorse Kobach Opponent in Kansas Primary

Senate Republican leaders, alarmed by the prospect that conservative firebrand Kris Kobach could win...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kansas Senate race has some Republicans concerned [Video]

Kansas Senate race has some Republicans concerned

Some Republicans in Washington, D.C., are concerned that Kris Kobach could win the Kansas Senate primary.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump calls Rep. Roger Marshall [Video]

Trump calls Rep. Roger Marshall

Trump calls Rep. Roger Marshall

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:19Published
Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination [Video]

Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Nomination

Rep. Roger Marshall defeated anti-immigration hard-liner Kris Kobach in the Senate race for the Kansas GOP nomination.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:51Published